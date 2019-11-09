KPCNews Obituaries
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Orland Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Orland Methodist Church
1931 - 2019
ORLAND - Keith Lee Lewis, 88, of Orland, Indiana, passed away Nov. 6, 2019.

Born to Clyde and Ellen Lewis on July 13, 1931, he was one of six children and graduated from Orland High School.

Keith was passionate about farming, raising tens of thousands of chickens and tending to cattle throughout his lifetime.

Keith was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1955, and was stationed at Fort Tilden in New York, New York. He was honorably discharged in 1957.

He was a devout fan of the Detroit Tigers, and enjoyed playing poker and other card games.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith Harlan Lewis; and siblings, Martha, Frank, and John Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lewis; son, Bryan (Kimberly) Lewis; daughter, Marylyn (Dan) Lewis-Ernsberger; grandchildren Abigail Lewis, Amanda Lewis, Andrea (Dane) Blackburn, Andrew Lewis, Benjamin Lewis, Spencer Lewis, Emily Ernsberger, and Jacob Ernsberger; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Jase Blackburn and Derek Lewis; siblings, Marylyn Hackett and Gene Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, from 3-5 p.m., at Orland Methodist Church, with services immediately following.

Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orland Public Library or Orland Fire Department.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 9, 2019
