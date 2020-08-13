Keith Parady

ORLAND - Keith Alan "Butch" Parady, 74 years, of Orland, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in his residence.

Butch was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Payne, Ohio, the son of the late Richard "Dick" and Edna (Miller) Parady. He was a 1963 graduate of Payne High School, Payne, Ohio.

Keith enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served our country during the Vietnam Era. He was stationed off the coast of Vietnam.

He married Cheryl J. Van Fossen on Dec. 20, 2002, in Fremont, Indiana, and she survives. Keith worked at a variety of locations, including driving a tow motor for Cold Heading for several years. At the start of his career, Keith worked in the water department for the villages of Payne and Antwerp, Ohio. He also worked for Hardware Wholesalers and M & T Construction Company.

He was a member of the Orland American Legion as well as the VFW Post 587 in Antwerp, Ohio. He was a proud member of the NRA. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid Ohio State fan. Keith treasured spending time with his family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Surviving is his wife, Cheryl, of Orland; five children, Michelle (Steve) Alexander of Reading, Michigan, Angela (Jake) Temple of Spencerville, Indiana, Amber (Brad) Bauer-Nordness of Auburn, Indiana, Jason Bowers of Fremont, Indiana and Joshua (Mary) Bowers of Fremont, Indiana; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Teresa Bowers; one brother, Robert Parady.

There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Military Rites accorded by the Orland American Legion Post.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 East Church Street, Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com