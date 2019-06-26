SPENCERVILLE - Keith W. "Timmy" Timmerman, 75, of Spencerville, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Timmerman was born on April 19, 1944, in Spencerville to Charles Allen and Marjorie Irene (Furnish) Timmerman.

He married Bernice Helen Hoover on April 9, 1966, in Spencerville. She resides in Spencerville.

Mr. Timmerman worked for S & S Oil at different locations for 40 years, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of Butler American Legion Post 202.

Keith enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and working on vehicles at home after retirement when he could. He also enjoyed helping people. He was the kind of guy that would do anything for anyone that asked. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

His survivors include his wife of 53 years, Bernice Timmerman, of Spencerville; daughter, Christina Hinkle, of Louisville, Kentucky; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Henry "Allen" Morris, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Angel and James Muzyka, of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jim Neeley, of Garrett; son and daughter-in-law, Keith Timmerman Jr., and his wife Samantha, of Edgerton, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Vic and Loretta Timmerman, of Butler; brother, Howard "Pete" Timmerman, of Spencerville; sister, Eloise Fry, of Butler; sister, Sharon Snyder, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Loree "Peg" and Don Baker, of Bremerton, Washington; and many nieces, nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Rob Hinkle; three brothers, David Timmerman, DuWayne Timmerman and Louis "Shorty" Timmerman; and six sisters, Mozella Edgar, Anita Fry, Patricia Melchi, Shirley Zimmerman, Darlene Zimmerman and Norma Dickson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning before the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Officiating the funeral service will be Herbie Hoover.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn at a later date.

Memorial donations may be directed to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.