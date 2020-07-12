Kelly Crump

ALBION - Kelly Michelle Crump, 45, of Albion died Friday, July 10, 2020 as the result of an auto accident in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 31, 1974, in Fort Wayne to James and Donna (Houser) Lalyer.

Kelly grew up in the Churubusco area and graduated from Churubusco High School in 1993. She attended Wayne Center United Methodist Church near Kendallville.

Surviving are a daughter, Sierra Crump of Avilla; a son, Tanner Giles of Kendallville; her mother, Donna Lalyer of Kendallville; her father James (Roberta) Lalyer of Punta Gorda, Florida; a sister, Stacey (Kent) Shultz of Kendallville; a half-sister, Kathy McGinnis of Fort Wayne; five nephews, Jordan Coulter, Trevor Bonar, Brayton Bonar, Jackson Shultz and Joshua McGinnis; a niece, Marissa McGinnis; and Sierra's father, Vince Crump of Avilla.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road, Kendallville. The family has requested that masks be worn.

A celebration of life service will be Friday, July 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the church with Pastor Ken Walker officiating.

Preferred memorials are to the family for Sierra's education.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.

