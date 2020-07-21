1/1
Kelly Wolfe
AUBURN - Kelly Lynn (Gingrich) Wolfe went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She passed in her home surrounded by family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma (Gibson) Caldwell and her father Carl Gingrich.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Wolfe, of Auburn; daughter, Fawn (McClish) Smith and her husband, Justin Smith, of Ligonier; son, Brad McClish and his wife, Bridgette McClish, of Huntertown; stepdaughter, Raelynn Wolfe, of Auburn; stepson, Steve Wolfe Jr., of Auburn; two sisters, Leslie (Gingrich) Isbell, of Auburn, and Carla (Gingrich) Bebout and her husband, Scott Bebout, of Auburn; and grandchildren, MaKayla McClish, Lindsey Zeiger, Jeffrey Smith, Olivia Naibauer, Bryson McClish, Kailynn Naibauer and Jade Smith. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Gregory Gingrich, Mistie (Fuentes) Goorhause, Tabitha (Frost) Pedroza, Nicole Isbell and Felean (Shisler) Marshall.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 316 W. Fourth St., Auburn, with Pastor Adam Reasner officiating.

Memorials may be directed to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
