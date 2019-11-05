|
LAGRANGE - Ken Knapp, 74, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away at his home on Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Ken was born on Dec. 19, 1944, in Jefferson City, Missouri, to Stanley Kenneth and Clara Belle (Parmenter) Knapp. They preceded him in death.
Very early in life, Ken demonstrated dedication to his church and community wherever he was. He was inducted into the Boy Scouts of America national honor society Order of the Arrow, and continued to exemplify the ideal of a spirit of cheerful service and habit of helpfulness whether it be several trips to San Felipe in Baja, California, to build a dormitory for school children, or more recently, building or refurbishing houses for Habitat for Humanity with his wife.
Ken was a graduate of San Gabriel High School in 1962, of Pepperdine College in 1966, with a degree in business administration. While at Pepperdine, he worked in student publications (yearbook and weekly campus newspaper) and was one of the two school photographers. He went on to earn a master's degree in business administration from California State University at Los Angeles.
For more than four years he was a principal and teacher at San Fernando Valley Christian School. He went on to work in the IT department for World Vision and Moose Solutions.
Ken was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church, and was active and former president of the NELCC. He was active with LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity and Howe Methodist Kids Club, and was a member and past president of Mongo Lions Club.
Surviving are his wife and soulmate of 36 years, Janet Knapp, of LaGrange, Indiana; a son, Daron Knapp, of West Covina, California; stepchildren, Charles "Chip" Goebel, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Kimberly (Richard) Sigmen, of Tulare, California, Richard (Leisa) Goebel, of Highland Park, Michigan, and DeeAnn Pedrett, of Granada Hills, California; two grandchildren, Rick and Cory Sigmen; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Karen Normington-Swarm, of Camarillo, California, and Sharon Cooper, of Temple City, California.
A memorial visitation will be held at Mongo United Methodist Church and will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, and continue until the memorial service begins at 1 p.m.
The Rev. Jim Bartlett will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Howe UMC Kids Club, P.O. Box 206, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.