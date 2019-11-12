|
LAGRANGE - Kendra Elaine Miller, 3-year-old daughter of Wayne and Marlene (Schlabach) Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, died unexpectedly at 11:12 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis.
She was born on Jan. 28, 2016, in Topeka.
Surviving in addition to her parents are a sister, Janelle Rose; and two brothers, Adrian Lee and Kendon Jace Miller, all at home; grandparents, Homer and Lovina Miller, of Shipshewana, Wilbur and Marilyn Schlabach, of LaGrange; and great-grandparents, Ida Mae Schlabach, of LaGrange, Edna Miller, of Millersburg, and Leroy and Elizabeth Miller, of Shipshewana.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Melvin Schlabach, Jacob Miller, and Harley and Orpha Bontrager.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, and all day Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the family residence, 0725 N. C.R. 600W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Harley Lambright residence, 6130 W. C.R. 100N, LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop John Mishler and the home ministers of Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.