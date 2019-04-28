ROME CITY - Kenneth M. Broom, 72, of Rome City, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

Mr. Broom was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Huntington, to Isaac Nelson and Florence Elizabeth (Staples) Broom.

Mr. Broom was a United States Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War.

For many years he was a farmer in the Rome City area and in 1977 he became a truck driver. As a truck driver he saw almost all of the country and because of this he could get you anywhere you wanted to go. He was a member of the former Rome City Baptist Church and attended the LaGrange Baptist Church for many years. Kenneth was a loving father and grandfather and he loved the time that he was able to spend with his family.

On Sept. 24, 1966, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, he married Laura Smith; she preceded him in death on May 15, 1999.

Surviving are two daughters, Allison (Ventura) Barrera-Garcia of Sturgis, Michigan, and Robyn (Fabian) Montoya of Sturgis; two sons, Paul (Crystal) Broom of Sturgis, and Kenneth Broom of Sturgis; 11 grandchildren, Sierra Rupert, Micayla Broom, Marcus Broom, Ian Broom, Jay Wright, Isaac Broom, Megan Broom, Kenny Barrera-Garcia, Laura Montoya, Citlalli Montoya and Damian Montoya; a great-granddaughter, Ridley Harris; and six sisters, Shirley (Bob) Wonders of Sturgis, Beverly (David) Nichols of Centreville, Michigan, Jeraldine Olvera of Rome City, Carol Leitch of Rome City, Florence (Dave) Vanderkeere of Shipshewana, and Kelly Broom of Rome City.

Along with his wife he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janice Broom.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Pastor Thurston Jones will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, where military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to either the LaGrange Baptist Church or to .

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com. Published in KPCNews from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary