|
ANGOLA - Kenneth Lee "Ken" Byrd, 48, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana.
Ken was born on July 23, 1971, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from Angola High School.
Ken was currently working for Allegheny Coatings in Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include his mother, Karla (Doug) Days, of Angola, Indiana; his companion, Rachel DeGraw, of Fremont, Indiana; a daughter, Makenna, of Fremont, Indiana, a step-son, Josh Swick, of Coldwater, Michigan; stepdaughters, Erin Swick, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Sarah Swick, of Wabash, Indiana; a sister, Becky Byrd, of Angola, Indiana; brothers, Steven Shockome, of Arizona, and Dan (Christina) Shockome, of Michigan; stepsisters, Taneca (Mike) Taylor, of Ossian, Indiana, and Tami (Ben) Close, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and a stepbrother, Toby Days, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Shockome, on July 14, 2019, and his stepmother, Karen Shockome.
Following his wishes cremation will take place. There will be no services at this time.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.