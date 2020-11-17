AUBURN - Kenneth J. Flesher, 83, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on July 30, 1937, in Fort Wayne, to Kenneth S. and Elizabeth (Peon) Flesher.

Kenneth was an electrical contractor, owning and operating his own business, Flesher Electric, in Fort Wayne, before retiring in 2001.

He was a member and Past Master of Concord Lodge #556 F&AM. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Valley of Fort Wayne Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the York Rite and Knights Templar in Georgia.

He married Kathleen Anthony on April 8, 1960, in Muncie, Indiana, and she passed away on December 27, 2017.

Kenneth is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Beth Flesher, of Auburn, Kyle and Nancy Flesher, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Kurt and Lena Flesher, of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Kristi (Nolan) Dazevedo, Jennifer (William) Hammond, Dillon Flesher, Logan (Jasmine) Flesher, Jared (Ashley) Flesher, Jason (Stephanie) Chambless and Megan Restle; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Travis Flesher; and a sister, Carol Reynolds.

Private family services will be held, with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

A Celebration of Life for friends and extended family will be held next summer.

Memorials may be given in Kenneth's name to Concord Lodge #556, to be used for scholarships.

