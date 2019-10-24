KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Folk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Folk


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Folk Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Kenneth M. Folk, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.

Kenneth was born in Auburn, Indiana, on June 8, 1950, to Donald G. and Virginia M. (Hasey) Folk. They preceded him in death.

He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a house manager for Freedom House for Drugs and Alcohol.

Kenneth was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sisters, Toni Adams and Donna G. Mettert; his nieces and nephews, Donald Mettert, Ed Placencia, Melissa Jagnow, Ray Placencia, Jaime Okewole, and Andrea Menges; and his beloved cat, Rolo.

Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 7 p.m., at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation there from 5-7 p.m.

To sign his online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now