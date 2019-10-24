|
FORT WAYNE - Kenneth M. Folk, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Oct. 21, 2019.
Kenneth was born in Auburn, Indiana, on June 8, 1950, to Donald G. and Virginia M. (Hasey) Folk. They preceded him in death.
He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a house manager for Freedom House for Drugs and Alcohol.
Kenneth was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his sisters, Toni Adams and Donna G. Mettert; his nieces and nephews, Donald Mettert, Ed Placencia, Melissa Jagnow, Ray Placencia, Jaime Okewole, and Andrea Menges; and his beloved cat, Rolo.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 7 p.m., at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation there from 5-7 p.m.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 24, 2019