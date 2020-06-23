HAMILTON - Kenneth Fugate, 70, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at DeKalb Parkview Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.

Kenny was born on Jan. 29, 1950, in Allais, Kentucky, the son of the late Woodrow and Nora (Baker) Fugate. His dad passed while Kenny was very young, and he was raised by his stepfather, Kenneth Black.

He was a 1967 graduate of Hamilton High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Vietnam era.

Kenny married Shirley Lybarger on Jan. 22, 1972, in Hamilton, and their union lasted for 25 years, parting as dear friends.

He worked for the Eaton Corporation for 30 years, retiring several years ago.

He was a member of the Hamilton Fish and Game Club, Butler Eagles Aerie 2733 and Butler American Legion Post 202. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, coaching and sports in general. He was known as "having fun" and "making people laugh." He was always known for his laugh and was called the "mayor of Hamilton" due to his daily rituals of circling the lake and the town to make certain everything was in order.

Surviving are his two children, Jennifer (Joseph) Badman, of Angola and Jeremy (Terry) Fugate; five grandchildren, Samantha Badman, Mason Badman, Todd (Tara) Johnson, Kayla Johnson and Greenlee Fugate; three great-grandchildren, Kyla, Kaylynn and Parker Johnson; five brothers, Cecil (Debbie) Fugate, of Angola, John Fugate, of Hamilton, Ted Fugate of Visalia, California, James "Woody" (Irene) Fugate, of Perris, California, and Norman (Wanda) Fugate, of Russellville, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Fugate and Nora Fugate Black; stepfather, Kenneth Black; brother, Terry Black; and one sister-in-law, Debbie Fugate.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., and on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at Hamilton Church of Christ, 4040 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton.

Funeral services for Kenny will be held at 11 a.m.. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the church, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.

Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hamilton Fish and Game Club.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.