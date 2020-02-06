|
WOLCOTTVILLE - Kenneth Charles Humphries, 64, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Green House Village in Goshen, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1955, in Portland, Oregon, to Charles and Barbara Humphries.
In 2013, he married his companion, Terry Gaither.
He is survived by his sister, Phyliss Heimbigner; and two stepsons, Byron Gaither and Clifton Gaither.
He was preceded in death by Terry Gaither; his parents; his sister, Jeannette Kimball; and brother, Richard Humphries.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
No public visitation or services are planned.
Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelegacyremembered.com.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 6, 2020