|
KENDALLVILLE - Comforted by his family, Kenneth "Kenny" Gene Johnston, 89, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Mr. Johnston was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Luther and Opal Johnston, of Churubusco, Indiana, on Sept. 10, 1930.
He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1948.
Eager to see the world, he joined the United States Air Force that same year. Master Sergeant Johnston served this nation for 23 years. He was assigned both domestically and around the globe from the Far East to Europe. His last assignment was as a reservist at Baer Field in the city of his birth.
In October 1951, Kenny married Martha Imogene Conn, of Rochester, Indiana.
In the course of his military service and during a second career with International Business Machine, Kenny and Martha raised four children, both here and abroad. In 1970, the couple made their last move and bought a home in Kendallville.
Throughout his life, Kenny was an avid fan of Formula 1 auto racing and enjoyed sailing on waters large and small. In his later years, he became a master craftsman in the construction of all types of powered and unpowered model planes. He especially excelled at building and flying lightweight balsa and paper models. Kenny often volunteered his time and talent at community centers and flying events to share his competitive enthusiasm and construction skills with young people.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, JoAnne Johnston, of Churubusco, Indiana; and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years; his brother, Jack (Melba) Johnston, Great Falls, Montana; and his sister, Karen Dennison, of Auburn, Indiana.
He is also survived by four children, Jackie (Jim) Liggett, of Bloomington, Indiana, Valerie (Loren) Heinlen, of LaGrange, Indiana, Eric (Sherri) Johnston, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Melissa (Gary) Fordeck, of Avilla, Indiana; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild on the way.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
A funeral service will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will take place at Eel River Cemetery near Churubusco.
Memorials are encouraged to the or the .
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.