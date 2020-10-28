Kenneth Maggert

ANGOLA - Kenneth J. Maggert, 59, of Angola, Indiana, passed away in a work related accident on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Coldwater, Michigan.

Kenneth was born Dec. 17, 1960 in DeKalb, Indiana to William and Marilyn (Mason) Maggert. He married Sharon K. Richards on Aug. 27, 1988 in Fremont, Indiana.

Ken worked for many years at Bundy Tubing, until the company closed. He then began working as a manufacturing supervisor at Quality Springs Togo where he was currently still employed. Ken enjoyed going to car shows, drinking coffee, listening to old music, fishing, boating and spending time on the lake. His greatest joy was time with his family, most especially his grandchildren and his beloved grand dog "Calvin".

Ken is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughters, Kassandra (Kassie) Maggert , Breanna Maggert all of Angola; his siblings Rick (Rhonda) Maggert of Garrett, Pam Adkins of Auburn; grandchildren Khloe Collins, Matthew Ruiz and Kyler Maggert; sisters-in-law Sandie (Scott Petersen) Howard of Port Clinton, Ohio and Katie Richards of Coldwater, Michigan; fathers-in-law Charles (Janice) Richards of Osseo, Michigan and Duane Clemens of Coldwater, Michigan. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Mary Clemens.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, Michigan with Pastor Jim Hazecamp from Faith Harvest Church in Angola, Indiana officiating. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery in Woodbridge Township. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com.