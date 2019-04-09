MILLERSBURG - Kenneth "Kenny" A. Miller, 66, of Millersburg, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, while at his residence.

He was born April 17, 1952, in LaGrange County, to Alvin J. and Polly J. (Gingerich) Miller. He is survived by his wife, Connie S. Miller, whom he was with for 32 years; three daughters, Catrice (Wilbur W.) Bontrager of Oklahoma, Pamela C. Heintzelman of North Webster, and Joy D. Lehman of New Paris; son, Mathew A. Miller of Syracuse; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Esther Bontrager of Topeka, Marlene (Christie) Yoder of Millersburg, Lou Ida (Bill) Miller of Topeka, and Betty (Vernon M.) Miller of Goshen; and two brothers, Vernon A. (Marilyn) Miller of Millersburg, and Mervin A. (LaVerda) Miller of Shipshewana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, John M. Bontrager.

He worked at Quality Hardwood Products in North Manchester.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Wednesday, April 10, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Services will be conducted by Pastor Harold Gingerich. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Memorials may be given to . Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.