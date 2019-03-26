GARRETT - Kenneth P. Sliger, age 87, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Kenneth was born Oct. 29, 1931, in Garrett, to Karl W. and Clara (Miller) Sliger.

He married Reba E. Knapp on Aug. 26, 1961, in Garrett.

He worked as a brakeman on the B&O Railroad for 25 years, retiring in 1988.

He and Reba lived on Big Turkey Lake in LaGrange County for several years before moving to Englewood, Florida, for about 10 years. Twelve years ago, they returned to build a home on the original farmland outside of Garrett.

Kenneth was a Korean War era veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 working in engineering.

He was once a member of the Corunna Volunteer Firemen. Currently he is a member of the Garret American Legion Post 178 and the Garrett Eagles.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 57 years, Reba E. Sliger, of Fort Wayne; four sons, Kerry J. (Deb) Sliger, Fort Wayne, Randy B. Sliger, Boiling Springs, South Carolina,; Ryan K. (Kari) Sliger, Fort Wayne, and Kristopher T. Sliger of Avilla; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Karl W. and Clara Sliger; and two brothers, Karl B. Sliger and Robert J. Sliger.

Kenneth was a loving husband and father. "May the Gates of Heaven be waiting open for you and the Lord Bless and Keep you."

Services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with the Rev. Richard Pickard officiating.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home.

Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Military graveside services will be conducted by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post 178.

Memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.