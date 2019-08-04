|
Kenneth Vice
FREMONT - Kenneth Homer Vice, age 86, of Long Beach Lake, Fremont, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at his home.
Homer was born on September 25, 1932 in Pleasant Lake to Kenneth Neal and Anna May (Curtland) Vice.
Homer attended school in Pleasant Lake, and later served our country in the Army during the Korean War.
He married Dolores Schaeffer in Fremont and they were married for 63 years.
Homer was self-employed doing dry wall and plastering for most of his life.
He was a member of the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post 257, and attended the Stroh Church of Christ. Homer enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Dolores Vice of Fremont, four children; Melissa (Danny) Steffey of Coldwater, Michigan, Cindy (Jeff) Howard of Ashville, North Carolina, Jon (Kim) Vice of Auburn and Jason (Lara) Vice of Sebring, Florida, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Arbutus Heller of Angola and Madonna (Carl) Chris of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Debra Ann Vice, a brother, Thomas Wayne Vice, a sister-in-law, Janet Vice and a brother-in-law, Randall Heller.
Funeral Services will be held at noon Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating.
Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Burial will follow services at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont with Military Honors conducted by members of the Fremont American Legion Color Guard.
Memorial donations in his memory are requested to the Stroh Church of Christ.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, 495-2915.
Cheryl Schinbeckler
KENDALLVILLE - Cheryl Lee (Parsons) Schinbeckler, age 69, of Kendallville, died July 31, 2019 at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Cheryl was born in Angola, Indiana on May 21, 1950 to LaMont and Vanessa (Keith) Parsons. She married David Dean Schinbeckler on May 20, 1977 in Albion.
Survivors include her husband Dave Schinbeckler, Kendallville, daughters Michele Conrad of Kendallville, Tina Wilson of Fort Wayne and Alissa Rodes of Kendallville, sons Chad Greenwood of Henderson, Nevada and Brent Schinbeckler of Phoenix, Arizona, five grand children and five great-grandchildren, a brother, Steve Parsons of Fremont and sisters Shelley Householder of Pleasant Lake and Randi Collins of Auburn.
No services are scheduled.
Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Sara Platts
HOUSTON, Texas - Sara E. Platts, 88, of Houston, Texas and formerly LaGrange died July 25, 2019 at her residence in Texas.
Frurip-May Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kyle Hunter
LIGONIER - Kyle R. Hunter, 20, Ligonier, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.