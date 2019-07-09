ANGOLA - Kent Edward Bledsoe, 55, of Angola, Indiana, lost his battle with cancer at his home on Sunday evening, July 7, 2019.

Kent was born on Feb. 2, 1964, in Angola, to Jack and Diane (Baker) Bledsoe.

On Sept. 14, 1991, he married Tina (Fisher).

They have two children, Spencer (Bridget) Bledsoe, of Auburn, and Sarah Bledsoe (Trevor West), of Angola.

His last year of work was at AW Manufacturing in Angola. Before that he worked at Dexter Axle for 22 years.

Kent enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved grilling out all year long, no matter what the weather was, also feeding the birds and wildlife that roamed through his yard brought him much enjoyment. Any kind of racing from Formula 1 to NASCAR was a passion of his.

The most important of Kent's life was his family. He cherished every minute he spent with his children and loved cooking something on the grill when they were all together.

Survivors include his wife Tina Bledsoe, of Angola; children, Spencer (Bridget) Bledsoe, of Auburn, and Sarah Bledsoe (Trevor West), of Angola; his mother, Diane Bledsoe, of Angola; a sister, Kristina (Ronnie) Miller, of Orland; a niece, Shelby (Christian) Cunkle, of Fort Wayne; his father-in-law, James "Fred" Smith, of Fremont; a sister-in-law, Della Lautzenhiser, of Fremont; and two brothers-in-law, Steve (Melody) Fisher, of Orland, and Tom Fisher, of Fremont.

Kent was preceded in death by his father, Jack Edward Bledsoe; maternal grandparents, David & Gertrude Baker; paternal grandparents, Roy and Jenny Bledsoe; and his mother-in-law, Sharon Smith.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.

Memorial donations in his memory may be given to Parkview Hospice or to Steuben County Cancer Association.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, of Fremont.