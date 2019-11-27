KPCNews Obituaries
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Kent Radcliffe


1936 - 2019
Kent Radcliffe Obituary

COLUMBIA CITY - Kent D. Radcliffe, 83, died at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City, Indiana, where he was admitted on Wednesday.

He was born on April 28, 1936, in Albion, Indiana, a son of the late Thurman G. and Mary Lois (Prickett) Radcliffe.

His formative years were spent in Albion, where he graduated from Albion High School in 1954.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 18, 1954. He was released from active duty June 17, 1957, and received his honorable discharge May 31, 1962.

On Sept. 7, 1957, he was united in marriage to Gloria Viola Siebuhr. They made their first home in Albion, moving to the Los Angeles area of California, for 12 years. They then moved to Missouri, then Rockledge, Florida. In 2018, they moved to Columbia City.

He was a former manager for Plastiglide in Los Angeles, California.

A model train enthusiast, he enjoyed his H scale trains and building model railways. He liked to make wood furniture and woodcrafts. He assisted his wife with her crafts store while living in Missouri. Other times, he could be found maintaining his lawn or puttering around his property.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria; children, Kimberly Ann (Jeffrey) Schlotterback, of Columbia City, Kevin D. Radcliffe, of Rockledge, Florida, and Kyle P. (Susan) Radcliffe, of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen (Geoffry) Wright, of Apple Valley, California.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Bentley G. Radcliffe; a brother, Kerry Radcliffe; and a sister, Elizabeth Sorg.

There will be no services. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Memorials in Kent's honor are to American Legion Post 246, Albion.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 27, 2019
