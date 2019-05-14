KPCNews Obituaries
|
Kenton Bair

Kenton Bair Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Kenton Willis Bair, age 79, of Kendallville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Bair was born in South Milford, Indiana, on Jan. 14, 1940, to the late Willis and Marcelle (Gehring) Bair. He was a purchasing agent and employed with McCray Refrigeration, Indiana Insulated Wire, and South Milford Wire. Kenton loved bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching Chicago Cubs baseball, playing dominos and cards, mushroom hunting, cooking, a good cup of coffee and watching the hummingbirds outside his window.

Survivors include: son, Brian Bair of Kendallville; grandson, Christopher and Melia Seely of Garrett; great-grandchildren, Aydin and Avery Seely; sister, Marsha and Den Gose of Grand Junction, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his son, Timothy Bair, in 1987; brother, Steven Bair, in 2010; sister, M. Sue Talbott, in 2018.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville

Funeral services will be Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

Casketbearers will be Doug Gose, Chris Seely, Jason Easterday, Scott Fortress, Tom Eickholtz and Stan Sneary.

Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2019
