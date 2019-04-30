KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Kerin Houser Obituary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Kerin May (Feagler) Houser of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 82.

She was born in San Francisco, California, on January 30, 1937, to Virgil and Maxine (Owens) Feagler. The family moved back to Indiana where Kerin grew up and graduated from Garrett High School in 1955.

Kerin was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Larry Gene Houser, who passed away March 30, 2019. They were married on June 19, 1959 in Garrett Indiana. Kerin and Larry had six children and relocated their family to Southwest Florida in 1973.

What Kerin loved most was spending time with family. She looked forward to when she could travel home to Indiana or when family came to Florida to visit.

Kerin is survived by a sister, Kay (Feagler) Oster; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Bianski) Feagler and Nancy (Capin) Feagler; brother-in-law Jim Houser; and five children, Becky (Houser) Hayes, Bryan Houser, Betsy Houser (Ollie Pierce), Ben Houser and Denny (Alicia) Houser.

Kerin had 12 grandchildren, Brooke, Jared, Corey, Shelia, Brock, Brittany, Tiffany, Taya, Taryn, Karensa, Crystal and David; 11 great-grandchildren, Logan, Ilea, Bret, Garrett, Liam, Mason, Ellis, Ezra, Amari, Caden and Alaina; and her beloved animal companion, Zoey. Kerin had 16 nieces and nephews, Danny, Mark, Jed, Joni, Kathy, Marykay, Kim, Kerry, Kami, Kasey, Kristi, Angie, Steve, Roger, Bruce and Jamie.

Kerin was preceded in death by her father, Virgil S. Feagler; mother Maxine E. (Owens) Feagler; two brothers, Jack K. Feagler and Dennis S. Feagler; brother-in-law Larry D. Oster; son Bret J. Houser; and a grandson, Joseph B. Formosa.

Services will be at noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. The Rev. William Haworth will officiate. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeral home.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 30, 2019
