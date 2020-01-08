|
FREMONT - Kevin Lee Funk, 70, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Forrest and Marie (Penick) Funk.
Kevin graduated from Fremont High School in 1967.
He was a retired rural mail carrier.
Kevin served in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257, and the NRA.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, the outdoors, and his family.
Survivors include brothers, Colin (Nancy) Funk, of Angola, Indiana, and Chris (Deb) Funk, of Fremont; nephews, Ron (Missy) Funk, Ken Funk, and Justin Funk; great-nieces, Madison Rose Funk, and Serenity Lynn Funk; and great-nephews, Kaeson Lee Funk, and Waylon Christopher Funk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Reva Marie Funk.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by members of Fremont American Legion Cassel Post #257 Color Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Kevin's memory may be directed in care of the American Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.