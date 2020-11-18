1/1
Kevin Heath
AUBURN - Kevin D. Heath, 61, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the result of an auto accident at C.R. 27 and U.S. 6 in DeKalb County.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1959, in Angola, Indiana, to Robert E. and Carol J. (Davison) Heath.

On May 29, 1999, he married Sondra Baumgartner.

Mr. Heath worked for RPM Trucking in Hudson, Indiana.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Butler and served in the National Guard.

Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, bowling, and collecting items. He dearly loved being outdoors.

Surviving are his wife, Sondra Heath, of Auburn; a son, Nicholas (Felicia) Freise, of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Beau Freise, Lane Freise and Zoey Freise; and his dog, Kendra.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Heath.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home.

Per the Governor, face masks are required.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the family.

View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 18, 2020.
