Kevin Koontz

GOSHEN - Kevin Dean Koontz, 55, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Goshen Hospital, after battling cancer for more than four years.

He was born June 5, 1964, in Bloomington, to Richard and Betty (Baugh) Higgins.

On July 15, 2005, he married Tammie (Simpson) Shoup, in Goshen.

She survives along with his children, Amanda (David) Herrera, Ligonier and Jason (Hope) Koontz, Albion; and their mother, Michele Koontz, Ligonier; his adopted father, Micheal (Kay) Koontz, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Joshua, Miana, Kali, Maggie, Makaila and Vida; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Smits, Sturgis, Michigan.

Also surviving and not to be forgotten, Wart Hog and Crew.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dwayne Koontz.

A 1982 graduate of Bloomington North High School, Kevin was a Goshen City police officer for many years.

He was a long-time trainer of, and current commander of the Goshen Honor Guard.

He enjoyed time with family and friends, especially sitting outside on the patio with his wife, Tammie.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2016, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church. Pastor Jim Shrock will officiate.

Burial will follow at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Homeward Bound Animal Rescue or Cancer Resources of Elkhart County.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at yoderculpfuneralhome.com.