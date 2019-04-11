KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
1535 E. Hanselman Road
Angola, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Rowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Rowe Obituary

ANGOLA - Kevin "Kev" M. Rowe, 63, of Angola, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home.

Kevin was born in LaGrange, the son of Clifford and Mae (Rigsby) Belvin.

He married his wife, Kathleen F. "Kathy" Pettit, on July 4, 1978. Together they raised their sons, Kevin and Chad.

Kevin was a truck driver for First Fleet, and also was a heavy equipment operator, and a brakeman/fireman for ConRail. He also served our country in the United States Marine Corps.

He loved fishing, hunting, working on his 1964 Chevy pickup, and most of all his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Rowe of Angola; children, T.J. (Roger) Gregory of Rushville, Kevin (Michelle) Rowe of Cane Ridge, Tennessee, and Chad (Kara) Rowe of Fremont; seven grandchildren, Miles (Jessica) Gregory, and Zandier, Kyler, Dayin, Paizley, Aletheia and Rehema Rowe; a great-granddaughter, Nomalee Gregory; parents, Clifford and Mae Belvin of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Kirk Rowe, of Corunna, and Todd Belvin of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Coltyn Ace and Wyatt Cane Rowe, and a brother, Clifford Lane Belvin.

Following Kevin's wishes, the family would like you to join them in a Celebration of Life from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at their home at 1535 E. Hanselman Road, Angola.

Preferred memorials are requested in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now