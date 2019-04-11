ANGOLA - Kevin "Kev" M. Rowe, 63, of Angola, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home.

Kevin was born in LaGrange, the son of Clifford and Mae (Rigsby) Belvin.

He married his wife, Kathleen F. "Kathy" Pettit, on July 4, 1978. Together they raised their sons, Kevin and Chad.

Kevin was a truck driver for First Fleet, and also was a heavy equipment operator, and a brakeman/fireman for ConRail. He also served our country in the United States Marine Corps.

He loved fishing, hunting, working on his 1964 Chevy pickup, and most of all his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Kathleen Rowe of Angola; children, T.J. (Roger) Gregory of Rushville, Kevin (Michelle) Rowe of Cane Ridge, Tennessee, and Chad (Kara) Rowe of Fremont; seven grandchildren, Miles (Jessica) Gregory, and Zandier, Kyler, Dayin, Paizley, Aletheia and Rehema Rowe; a great-granddaughter, Nomalee Gregory; parents, Clifford and Mae Belvin of Fort Wayne; and brothers, Kirk Rowe, of Corunna, and Todd Belvin of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Coltyn Ace and Wyatt Cane Rowe, and a brother, Clifford Lane Belvin.

Following Kevin's wishes, the family would like you to join them in a Celebration of Life from 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at their home at 1535 E. Hanselman Road, Angola.

Preferred memorials are requested in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.