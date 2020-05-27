KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Dillon


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Dillon Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Kim Dillon, 64, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

She was born to John N. Clifton and the late Janice Gould in Angola, Indiana, on April 14, 1956.

Kim graduated from Homestead High School in 1974.

She volunteered at Erin's House. She was a bookkeeper for VFW Post 2749 and loved our veterans.

Kim had a passion for horses and dogs, especially her beloved golden retriever, Beau. She was an avid gardener and nature enthusiast.

Throughout her life she remained friends with everyone she met and she never knew a stranger. She belonged to a sisterhood of lifelong sisters known as the Covington Sista's. Kim was always thinking of others and was very giving. She was a loyal daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.

Kim is survived by her children, Maggie Dillon and John Dillon; grandchildren, Makenna and Knixen Dillon; grand-furbaby, Achilles; father, John (Sue) Clifton; siblings, Karen (Bruce) Stopher, Bob (Brenda) Ulch, and Jason Clifton; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Kevin) Elrod, Cody Stopher, Ryan (Hailey) Ulch, and Olivia Ulch.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Ulch; and stepfather, John C. Gould, MD.

Funeral services will be on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, following social distancing practices, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Services will also be on Facebook Live Stream.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m.

Burial will follow the service at Huntertown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 2749, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, IN 46755.

Published in KPCNews on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -