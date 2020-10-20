Kim Hendrickson

GARRETT - Kim T. "Henny" Hendrickson, 66, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.

He was born on July 1, 1954, in Garrett.

Henny was a 1972 graduate of Eastside High School.

Henny married Terri S. Mathys on Dec. 10, 1981, in Auburn, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.

He worked as a mill operator for Griffith Rubber Mills in Garrett, retiring in 2006, after 25 years of service.

Henny was a former member of the Garrett Eagles.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Also surviving are three children, Josh and Stephanie Phillips, of Bartonville, Texas, Jessica Hildebrant, of Garrett and Kimberly Hendrickson, of Garrett; five grandchildren, Kelsi (Brandon) Houser, Taylor Hildebrant, Nicholas Hildebrant, Parker Phillips and Grayson Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Roxanne Houser, Quinn Houser, Luca Newberry and Emmitt Newberry; niece, Amy Hendrickson Lung; and a nephew, Ryan Hendrickson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas John Hendrickson; and mother, Janet (Auer) Snyder.

Per Henny's wish, there will be no services taking place.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.

Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.