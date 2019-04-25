KPCNews Obituaries
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Troy Church of the Brethren
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Troy Church of the Brethren
TROY, Ohio - Kim Lee Ott, 62, of Troy, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born March 16, 1957, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of Ronald and Irene (Morris) Ott. Kim was a member of Troy Church of the Brethren. He was a former instructor at Hobart School of Welding and was a former robotic engineer tech at Motoman.

Kim was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed. He was truly a servant to God. He was known to be able to do it all. He was fixer, a maker, a grower and a doer.

Kim is survived by his wife, Jenelle Ott; mother, Irene Ott of North Manchester, Indiana; children, Adam, Ethan and Lindsey; brothers Keith (Donna) Ott of Wolf Lake, Indiana, and Jim Ott of Churubusco, Indiana; sister, Elaine (Mike) Franklin of Brentwood, Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Anne Ott of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Ott; and brother, John Ott.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Troy Church of the Brethren, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Jon Keller will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or Troy Church of the Brethren. Arrangements are entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences maybe left for the family at fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 25, 2019
