AVILLA - Kim B. Owen, 70, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.

Born on May 26, 1950 in Wolf Lake, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Robert Charles and Eileen Rose (Potts) Straub.

Growing up at Round Lake, Kim graduated from Churubusco High School in 1968 and continued her education at Fort Wayne Business College.

On April 4, 1971, she married William F. Owen. They chose to build their life together in the rural Avilla area. She followed in her father's footsteps and began her working career at General Electric in Fort Wayne. In 1988, she began working as a purchasing agent for Symmetry Medical in Avilla, and retired in 2010. She and her husband started Maple Acres in Noble County. She enjoyed making a variety of maple products and meeting new customers in the community.

Kim was a strong, gracious, faithful woman and a lifelong member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia City. She served on a variety of church committees over the years. Kim also supported her Green Township community by volunteering as a 4-H leader and was a member of the homemaker's club. Along with her husband, she participated actively in the Indiana Maple Syrup Association.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and quiet time spent walking in the woods near her home. She was a skilled cook, eager to try out new recipes and is remembered for her delicious pies and cakes. Kim was devoted to her family and friends, was known for her quick wit, and her willingness to help others. Raising her children and being actively involved with her grandchildren were the joys of her life.

Kim is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bill; a son, Ryan W. Owen, of Gahanna, Ohio; a daughter, Laura (David) Moses, of LaPorte, Indiana; brothers, Robert C. (Betty) Straub Jr., of Colleyville, Texas, and Thomas M. (Jane) Straub, of Columbia City; sister, Kathy S. (David) Hockerman, of Churubusco; and five grandchildren, Carter, Nate, Ava and Nolan Moses and Charlotte Owen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at Round Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.

Memorials in Kim's honor are to Community Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.