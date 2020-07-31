1/1
Kim Owen
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AVILLA - Kim B. Owen, 70, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.

Born on May 26, 1950 in Wolf Lake, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Robert Charles and Eileen Rose (Potts) Straub.

Growing up at Round Lake, Kim graduated from Churubusco High School in 1968 and continued her education at Fort Wayne Business College.

On April 4, 1971, she married William F. Owen. They chose to build their life together in the rural Avilla area. She followed in her father's footsteps and began her working career at General Electric in Fort Wayne. In 1988, she began working as a purchasing agent for Symmetry Medical in Avilla, and retired in 2010. She and her husband started Maple Acres in Noble County. She enjoyed making a variety of maple products and meeting new customers in the community.

Kim was a strong, gracious, faithful woman and a lifelong member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia City. She served on a variety of church committees over the years. Kim also supported her Green Township community by volunteering as a 4-H leader and was a member of the homemaker's club. Along with her husband, she participated actively in the Indiana Maple Syrup Association.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and quiet time spent walking in the woods near her home. She was a skilled cook, eager to try out new recipes and is remembered for her delicious pies and cakes. Kim was devoted to her family and friends, was known for her quick wit, and her willingness to help others. Raising her children and being actively involved with her grandchildren were the joys of her life.

Kim is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bill; a son, Ryan W. Owen, of Gahanna, Ohio; a daughter, Laura (David) Moses, of LaPorte, Indiana; brothers, Robert C. (Betty) Straub Jr., of Colleyville, Texas, and Thomas M. (Jane) Straub, of Columbia City; sister, Kathy S. (David) Hockerman, of Churubusco; and five grandchildren, Carter, Nate, Ava and Nolan Moses and Charlotte Owen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at Round Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.

Memorials in Kim's honor are to Community Food Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved