Kimberly Diehm

LIGONIER - Kimberly Sue Diehm, age 57, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on March 27, 1963, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Yearly) Hubbard.

On June 5, 1981, she married Gregory Allen Diehm in Fort Wayne.

Kim moved to Ligonier in 1985, and retired from Kraft Foods after 18 years of service. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, reading, and her dogs, Shadow and Bella.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gregory Diehm, of Ligonier; three children, Justin Diehm, Dillon Diehm, and Amber Diehm, all of Ligonier; two sisters, Sherrie Hanefield, of Woodburn, Indiana, and Donna Hubbard, of Knoxville, Tennessee; a brother, Donnie Hubbard, of Michigan City; and her mother-in-law, Mary Gunder, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Jim Gunder.

A funeral service will be held in Kim's honor at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

Pastor Jeffrey Thomas will officiate.

Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.