AUBURN - Kirk Michael Braun, 56, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a 15-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Kirk, the son of Jack and Joy Braun, of Kendallville, was born on Dec. 1, 1963.

He spent his formative years in the East Noble School District and was known for his athletic abilities, especially in baseball.

Kirk received a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree at Trine University (1987) and gained a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University (1991). Later he earned the coveted Professional Engineering License (PE).

Kirk had the entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. He was able to realize his dream of owning and operating his own company when he purchased API Construction Corp., in 1992. Over time, he grew this company into a very successful enterprise, which today includes two asphalt plants and more than 50 employees. Later, he acquired a second company, Land Construction, which involves earth moving and underground utilities. He was proud of the companies' mission: "Building Infrastructure for the 21st Century".

Kirk was a committed family man and he and his wife Meegan (neé Paul) enjoyed almost 30 years of marriage together. They had three children, Alexa, 27, of Fishers, Indiana, Morgan, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Grant, 21, of Leo, Indiana; all who survive.

Kirk had many hobbies he enjoyed. In the kids' formative years, he coached many seasons of youth soccer and baseball. All three children did travel sports, of which Kirk was involved front and center.

He was an avid hunter and spent many memorable moments with his son, Grant. They were able to hunt deer, bear and antelope on their many trips together to Wyoming and Canada.

Kirk loved to travel the world with Meegan and they enjoyed trips to Europe, as well as adventures in snow skiing and travel by train.

Lastly, Kirk's Christian faith was important to him. He attended Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne with his family for more than 15 years.

Kirk is also survived by his parents, Jack and Joy Braun, of Kendallville, Indiana; sister, Kristen Mulholland (Shane), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother, Todd Braun (Lorraine), of Waterloo, Indiana; and their children.

A Celebration of Life memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at noon, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, Indiana, with calling prior from 10 a.m. to noon.

Pastor Ron Williams will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to IU Simon Cancer Center for Miles for Myeloma. Please make checks payable to IU Foundation and mail to: IUF P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Indicate "In Memory of Kirk Braun" on the memo line. You may make donations online at https://www.cancer.iu.edu/m4m/.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.