KENDALLVILLE - Kriss Eugene Bauman, age 66, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at home.

Kriss was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Aug. 24, 1954, to Robert Eugene and Helen Barbara (Snyder) Bauman. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Central Noble High School and was a lifetime farmer. He also was employed with Truelove Brothers in Albion. He loved farming, shooting pool, golfing and antiques.

Survivors include his son, Kriss Bauman II, of Kendallville; companion and friend, Margaret Camp, of Wolcottville; sister, Coleen and Oscar Godoy, of Kendallville; brother, Mark and Phyllis Bauman, of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home. in Kendallville.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.

Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery near Albion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.