Kristin Ritchie

LAGRANGE - Kristin Kay Ritchie, 39, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Ritchie was born in Coldwater, Michigan, to Denny and Carol (Pankop) Northup.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she had worked as a cashier and would quickly lend a hand babysitting to those in need.

She was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church.

Kristin was active as a first responder with the Mongo Volunteer Fire Department and was a Shields Under Fire member.

On May 10, 2011, in Fremont, Indiana, she married Charles B. Ritchie and he survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are her parents, Denny and Carol Northup, of LaGrange; two sons, Nathan Ritchie and Blake Ritchie, both of LaGrange; a sister, Lisa (Jacob) Marker, of Wakarusa; and two nephews, Tyler Evers and Logan Marker.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Dickerson on May 9, 2011.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Donna Holcomb officiating.

Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home, with a firefighter memorial service at 7 p.m., to end visitation.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a facemask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials may be made to Shields Under Fire, 2875 N. S.R. 3, LaGrange, IN 46761. Envelopes will be available at the services or you can go to www.shieldunderfire.com to donate.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.