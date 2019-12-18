Home

KENDALLVILLE - Krystal Ranae Smith, 36, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from injuries sustained in a automobile accident in Bremen.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1983, in Williamson, West Virginia.

Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Ruby (Hall) Masonbrink and Gary Masonbrink, of Butler; two children, Lijah Royster, of Butler and Evie Royster, of Butler; half-sister, Lisa Smith; half-brother, Austin Little; and a host of relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Smith; and a sister, Tina Taylor, who passed away in 2017.

There will be no services.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 18, 2019
