KENDALLVILLE - Krystal Ranae Smith, 36, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from injuries sustained in a automobile accident in Bremen.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1983, in Williamson, West Virginia.
Surviving are her mother and stepfather, Ruby (Hall) Masonbrink and Gary Masonbrink, of Butler; two children, Lijah Royster, of Butler and Evie Royster, of Butler; half-sister, Lisa Smith; half-brother, Austin Little; and a host of relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Smith; and a sister, Tina Taylor, who passed away in 2017.
There will be no services.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 18, 2019