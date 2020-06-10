FORT WAYNE - L. Darlene Smith, 87, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Eel River Township, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne.

Born in Huntertown, on Nov. 17, 1932, to the late Howard and Jessie (Ott) Dice. She spent her formative years in Huntertown, graduating from Huntertown High School in 1950. She graduated from Parkview School of Nursing in 1954.

Darlene was married to Max Smith in Allen County, on Nov. 27, 1954. The couple raised their family in Eel River Township. Max preceded her in death on August 15, 2006.

She worked as a registered nurse supervisor at Byron Health Center in Fort Wayne. She also worked as a surgical nurse at Whitley County Hospital and at the office of Dr. Thomas Hamilton in Columbia City.

Darlene was a lifetime member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

She was a great caregiver. She enjoyed quilting, reading, her church and most especially her family.

Darlene is survived by her children, Brad (Mary) Smith, Cynthia (Marty) Boros and Nila (Ken) Harman; her brother, T. Eldon (Barbara) Dice and sister-in-law Gorgean Dice; grandchildren, Michael McNall, Melissa (Andy) Engel, Catherine (Nick) Phelps, Jacob (Sydney) Harman and Jonathan (Ellie) Harman; great-grandchildren, Zane and Olivia McNall, Morgan and Madelyn Engel; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Vanessa) Boros and son Luke, Scott Boros and Nathan Boros.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Talia Joy Smith; two brothers, Keith and Paul Dice; a sister, Martha Doster.

Services will take place at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Family will receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. At the family's request please exercise social distancing.

Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.