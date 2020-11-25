THE VILLAGES, Fla. - L. Duane Smith, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1939, to Elmer and Thelma Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Noffze) Smith, of 58 years; as well as his children and grandchildren, Stacey (Rito) Fernandez, Aly, Nicky and Danny, of Spring, Texas, and Michael (Ann Barr) Smith, Isabella, Sophia, and Anna Claire, of Magnolia, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Smith.

Duane served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield, Florida.

His memberships include the Elks in Kendallville, Indiana, and American Legion Post 347.

Duane had a 45-year career in banking. He retired from Lake City Bank.

Duane belonged to many golf groups in The Villages.

Per his wishes, services will be held at a later date in Indiana.