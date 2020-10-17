1/1
L. Leon Walker
1939 - 2020
MOUNT BLANCHARD, Ohio - L. Leon Walker, age 81, of Mount Blanchard, Ohio, passed away peacefully in Citrus Heights, California, where he was cared for by his daughter and son-in-law, in his last years battling Parkinson's Disease.

He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 14, 1939.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Masters of Science degree from University of Missouri, and his PH.D in Entomology from Purdue University.

He served as a Sergeant in the Army Reserve from 1960-1964.

He was a Professor of Science at the University of Findlay from 1989 to 2005, and taught a combined 37 years of teaching throughout his life.

Leon always felt "so privileged to be a teacher" and was proud of the more than 8,000 students he taught over the years.

He helped establish things of value in the Findlay community, including the Master Gardeners program, the Rieck Center, and encouraged others to participate in the ReTree International and other botany and horticultural projects.

He was also a proud father of three children, who survive him; daughters,

April Victoria Cathleen Allen and son-in-law Ryan Daniel Allen, of Citrus

Heights, California, and Alyssa Ann Walker, of Cosby, Missouri; and son,

Alexander Kent Walker, of Tiffin, Ohio. He has four grandchildren,

Alayna, Ryan, Jayden and Ella Walker, of Cosby, Missouri. He also leaves

behind his sister, Mert Walker, of Kansas City, Kansas; and brother, Barry

Walker, of Barnard, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvette Walker, to which he was "a boat

without an anchor, just floating aimlessly", since her passing in 2005. He

was also preceded in death by his father, Merle Walker; and mother, Dorothy (McKnight)

Walker; as well as many other loved ones he has lost over the years.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mount

Blanchard United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brett Kelly officiating.

Burial to follow at Krout Cemetery in Mount Blanchard, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 17, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
