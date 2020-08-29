ORLAND - LaDonna Doris Roberts, age 82, of Orland, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior, with her loving family by her side on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Fremont, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Edwin and Freda (Hattandorf) Gruber.

LaDonna married Marion H. Roberts Jr., on Sept. 7, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2013.

She graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School.

LaDonna was a supervisor for the Indiana State Board of Health and retired after 20 years of service.

She loved to play the piano. She was a member of Orland United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a son, Richard (Anita) Roberts, of Orland, Indiana; four daughters, Cheryl Jacobs, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lois (Robert) Boyster, of Fremont, Indiana, Carol Ade, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Sara (Mark) Jordan, of Waterloo, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

LaDonna was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas Roberts; and brothers, Paul and Robert Gruber.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana, with Pastor Craig Johnson and Evangelist Stephen Altman officiating.

Calling hours will be held prior to the services from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home.

Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.

Burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Orland United Methodist Church or Christ Church at Lake Gage.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.