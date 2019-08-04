|
Landon Speicher
HOWE - Landon Michael Speicher, age 12, of Howe, Indiana, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born on February 9, 2007 to Chris and Andrea Speicher.
Landon played 6th grade soccer for Lakeland Junior High and was getting ready to start 7th grade at Lakeland Jr/Sr High School in LaGrange. He loved to fish. Landon loved his dog, Daisy and playing video games. He also loved God and reading his bible and attended Brighton Chapel Church in Howe.
Landon was so dearly loved by his family. He had a great sense of humor, was a very funny kid and quick witted. He was very smart and did great in school.
Survivors include his parents, Chris and Andrea Speicher, and sister, Lexie, of Howe, grand-mother, Brenda Preston of Athens, Michigan and grandparents, Shari and Wes Speicher of LaGrange and two uncles.
Landon was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Martha Speicher, great-grandfather, Titus Speicher, Jr., great-grandfather, Oakley Gray and great-grandparents, Marion Aldrich and Leo Aldrich.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later time. A complete obituary will be in Tuesday's edition of the kpc news, and may be found on the Beams Funeral Home website.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, 495-2915.
JoHanna Pinnington
FORT WAYNE - JoHanna Morgen Pinnington, 21, of Fort Wayne, died Friday August 2, 2019.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.