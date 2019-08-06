|
HOWE - Landon Michael Speicher, age 12, of Howe, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 9, 2007, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Chris and Andrea (Gray) Speicher.
Landon played sixth-grade soccer for Lakeland Junior High and was getting ready to start seventh grade at Lakeland Jr/Sr High School in LaGrange.
He loved to fish. Landon loved his dog, Daisy and playing video games. He also loved God and reading his Bible and attended Brighton Chapel Church in Howe.
Landon was so dearly loved by his family. He had a great sense of humor, was a very funny kid and quick-witted. He was very smart and did great in school.
Survivors include his parents, Chris and Andrea Speicher; and sister, Lexie, of Howe, Indiana; grandmother, Brenda Preston, of Athens, Michigan; grandparents, Shari and Wes Speicher, of LaGrange, Indiana; and two uncles.
Landon was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Martha Speicher; great-grandfather, Titus Speicher Jr.; great-grandfather, Oakley Gray; and great-grandparents, Marian Aldrich and Leo Aldrich.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 S.R. 3, Howe, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held the following week on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brighton Chapel Church, with Dr. Rustin Krapfl officiating.
Burial will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in Landon's memory may be directed to Brighton Chapel Church Youth Group.