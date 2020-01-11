KPCNews Obituaries
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
and all day Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
at the family residence, 7990 N. C.R. 450W
Howe, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
at the family residence
7990 N. C.R. 450W
Howe, IN
View Map
Landon Yoder


2018 - 2020
Landon Yoder Obituary

HOWE - Landon Daryl Yoder, 22-month-old son of Bryan and Regina (Nisley) Yoder, of Howe, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, after a brief battle with brain cancer.

He was born on March 6, 2018, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Austin Kade Yoder, at home; grandparents, Joe Devon and Edna (Hochstetler) Yoder, of Howe, Ora Jr., and Katie (Gingerich) Nisley, of Topeka; great-grandparents, Lloyd and Rosa Yoder, of Middlebury, and Joe Jr., and Sue Ellen Yoder, of LaGrange; and great-great-grandmother, Sarah Yoder, of LaGrange.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, and all day Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the family residence, 7990 N. C.R. 450W, Howe.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, also at the family residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Ben Miller and the home ministers of Old Order Amish Church.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 11, 2020
