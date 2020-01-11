|
HOWE - Landon Daryl Yoder, 22-month-old son of Bryan and Regina (Nisley) Yoder, of Howe, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, after a brief battle with brain cancer.
He was born on March 6, 2018, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, are his brother, Austin Kade Yoder, at home; grandparents, Joe Devon and Edna (Hochstetler) Yoder, of Howe, Ora Jr., and Katie (Gingerich) Nisley, of Topeka; great-grandparents, Lloyd and Rosa Yoder, of Middlebury, and Joe Jr., and Sue Ellen Yoder, of LaGrange; and great-great-grandmother, Sarah Yoder, of LaGrange.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, and all day Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the family residence, 7990 N. C.R. 450W, Howe.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Ben Miller and the home ministers of Old Order Amish Church.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.