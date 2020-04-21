KPCNews Obituaries
BUTLER - Lane B. Thomas, age 50, of Butler, Indiana, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Thomas was a 1988 graduate of Angola High School and was a longtime truck driver, currently driving for Bohren Logistics.

He enjoyed shooting, riding his motorcycle and being out on the open road.

Lane B. Thomas was born on Aug. 31, 1969, in Bluffton, Indiana, the son of Randy and Kay (Scherry) Thomas.

He married Jennifer J. Kaiser on July 25, 1992, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his father, Randy, of Angola; and two brothers, Leif Thomas, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Layk Thomas, of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Thomas.

Private services will be held with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating.

Interment will be private.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 21, 2020
