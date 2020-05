Or Copy this URL to Share

Lanita Ruth Schrock, stillborn daughter of Jacob A. and Susan (Bontrager) Schrock, of LaGrange, Indiana, was delivered at 7:55 p.m., on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.



