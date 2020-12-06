WOLF LAKE - Lanny K. Wilt, 80, of Wolf Lake, went home to the Lord and Savior on Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:17 a.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 12, 1940 in Fort Wayne to James M. and Betty K.(Moser) Wilt who preceded him in death.

He married Barbara Boggs July 3, 1963. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2012 after a long and happy marriage.

He is survived by his devoted and loving daughter, Lannette Dion of Fort Wayne; son, Scott (Sandy) Wilt of Murphys, California; two stepdaughters, Theresa (Lance ) Liston and Katie (Ed Laisure) Geiger of Wolf Lake; his sister, Kathy Alexander (Max) Miller of Fort Wayne; and seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and Parnin cousins to mourn his loss.

Along with his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wilt, and daughter, Regina Rai Wilt.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date this summer and will be announced at a later time.

Preferred memorials are to Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Merriam.

Arrangements are by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd. Fort Wayne, Indiana.