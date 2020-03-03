|
BUTLER - Larry Crager, age 59, of Butler, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his Butler home.
He was born on July 7, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, to Joe and Goldie (Whitaker) Crager.
Larry worked for many years as a diesel mechanic for Crager Transportation in Angola.
He was a member of the Butler Eagles. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and gardening. Larry loved his only child, Brianne, very much, and he was a good dad. He also loved his little dog, Precious.
His survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Brianne and Brian Crowl, of Hamilton; sisters, Thelma Collins, of Waterloo, and Goldie Ray Sherman, of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Nancy Crager, of Auburn, Mitchell and Roseanne Crager, of Auburn, Richard and Bernice Crager, of Fremont, James and Sharon Crager, of Angola, Joe and Bobbie Crager of Butler, Millard and Mona Crager, of Auburn, and Donny and Deb Crager, of Waterloo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Geneva and Dick Freed, of Waterloo, Joyce Strabbing, of Angola, and Judy and Brian Wilson, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Marge Handshoe, Bill Crager, Lois Wilson, Sherman Crager, Kathy Crager and an infant sister.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning, prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Gene Thimlar officiating.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Memorial donations may be directed to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.