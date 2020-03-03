KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map

Larry Crager


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Crager Obituary

BUTLER - Larry Crager, age 59, of Butler, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his Butler home.

He was born on July 7, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, to Joe and Goldie (Whitaker) Crager.

Larry worked for many years as a diesel mechanic for Crager Transportation in Angola.

He was a member of the Butler Eagles. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and gardening. Larry loved his only child, Brianne, very much, and he was a good dad. He also loved his little dog, Precious.

His survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Brianne and Brian Crowl, of Hamilton; sisters, Thelma Collins, of Waterloo, and Goldie Ray Sherman, of Auburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Nancy Crager, of Auburn, Mitchell and Roseanne Crager, of Auburn, Richard and Bernice Crager, of Fremont, James and Sharon Crager, of Angola, Joe and Bobbie Crager of Butler, Millard and Mona Crager, of Auburn, and Donny and Deb Crager, of Waterloo; sisters and brothers-in-law, Geneva and Dick Freed, of Waterloo, Joyce Strabbing, of Angola, and Judy and Brian Wilson, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, Marge Handshoe, Bill Crager, Lois Wilson, Sherman Crager, Kathy Crager and an infant sister.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning, prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Gene Thimlar officiating.

Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.

Memorial donations may be directed to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -