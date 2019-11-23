KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Larry Criswell Obituary

WOLCOTTVILLE - Larry A. Criswell, 78, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Allen and Vera (Ackerman) Criswell.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Criswell retired from Supreme Trucking in Goshen.

Larry enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, working in the garden, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as one of the most stubborn, but good-hearted men around.

Surviving are a daughter, Becky (Philip) DeCamp, of LaGrange; two sons, Larry (Teresa) Criswell, of Rome City, and Timmy Criswell, of Wolcottville; three nephews he raised, Jerry (Deloris) Fugate, of Rome City, Curt Fugate, of Wolcottville, and Mark Fugate, of Rome City; 21 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 brothers, Louis, Dean, Richard, Tom, Art, Fred, Mike, Jay, Garmin, and Paul; three sisters, Bonnie, Barb, and Hazel; and a nephew he raised, Danny Fugate.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Wade Sturdivant officiating.

Burial will be at Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Honor guard service will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.

Calling is Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 23, 2019
