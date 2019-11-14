KPCNews Obituaries
Larry Diehl


1963 - 2019
Larry Diehl Obituary

FREMONT - Larry Gene Diehl, 56, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.

Larry was born on July 23, 1963, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Earl Charles and Betty Jane (Rowles) Diehl.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 1982.

Larry worked for Metal Spinners in Angola, Indiana.

He enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time with his companion, Kendra Diehl, and his family, and especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his companion, Kendra Diehl, of Fremont, Indiana; his mother, Betty Diehl, of Angola, Indiana; a son, Luke Diehl, of Woodbridge, Virginia; sisters, Pam (Jim) Detrich, of State College, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Walter) Williams, of Angola, Indiana, and Karen (Roger) Weimer, of Ohio; a brother, Gary Diehl, of Angola, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Brianna (Mike) Grant, Alan Towers, Wendy Moore, and Blaine Diehl; and grandchildren, Arianna Tomlin, Brayden Tomlin, and Aiden Grant.

Larry was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Linda Ann Diehl; and a brother, Earl William Diehl.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations in Larry's memory may be directed to .

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 14, 2019
