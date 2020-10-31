FORT WAYNE - Larry J. Eberle, 72, of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Parkview Randallia. The third of ten children, Larry was born on Oct. 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Bernadine (Toby) Eberle, of Starlight, Indiana.

He was an Our Lady of Providence High School (Clarksville) graduate of 1966 and The United Electronics Institute of Louisville in 1968. He retired from Verizon (formerly General Telephone and GTE) in January of 2010 after 41 years and two months.

He was a long-time member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where he devoted many hours serving in the Knights of Columbus, ushering, and the former Men's Club. He was also a member of the Coliseum Lions Club and recently of the Huntertown Lions Club. His passion was gardening and sharing his harvest with others.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; and their two children, Tim (Misty) Eberle of Auburn and Monica Eberle, of Fort Wayne; two granddaughters, Payton Graber and Presleigh Burkhart; three brothers, Tom (Debbie) Eberle of Floyds Knobs, Paul (Becky) Eberle of Union, Kentucky and Jim (Mary Jo) Eberle of Louisville, Kentucky; and four sisters, Diana (Jerry) Owens, Marie (Doug) Kaufman, Marilyn (Chuck) Shumate all of New Albany, and Donna (Jack) Hoying of Centerville, Ohio. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; a close cousin, Martha Phillips of New Albany, and four goddaughters.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sr. Anita Eberle, OSB, and Patricia "Tish" Eberle; niece, Megan Eberle; and cousin, Bill Phillips.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: A Mother's Hope, 5322 N. Clinton St. Ft. Wayne, IN 46825 or Our Lady of Providence High School, 707 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN 47129.

